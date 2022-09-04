Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.

Armadillos have sturdy shells but lack insulation. As winter arrives, their food supply becomes scarce and frozen ground conditions prevent them from digging in search of food. Due to global warming, the temperatures haven’t been dropping low enough to do so in recent years in places like North Carolina making these places habitable for them.

The first documented sighting of an armadillo in North Carolina occurred in 2007. The species is now spotted in about 25 counties in the Tar Heel State.

Colleen Olfenbuttel, a biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said:

We are just seeing fewer days of below-freezing conditions in North Carolina. It used to be maybe we’d experience, especially in the mountains, weeks of below-freezing temperatures which previously would serve as a barrier for armadillos. They’re very susceptible to cold weather. So we are seeing an increase in property damage. Damage to golf courses, cemeteries, and people’s lawns. And it’s not just a matter of ‘Oh, there’s a hole in my yard or a couple of holes.’ The damage can be quite extensive.

