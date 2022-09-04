Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFvkq_0hhu6Mgu00
sphenkel

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.

Armadillos have sturdy shells but lack insulation. As winter arrives, their food supply becomes scarce and frozen ground conditions prevent them from digging in search of food. Due to global warming, the temperatures haven’t been dropping low enough to do so in recent years in places like North Carolina making these places habitable for them.

The first documented sighting of an armadillo in North Carolina occurred in 2007. The species is now spotted in about 25 counties in the Tar Heel State.

Colleen Olfenbuttel, a biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said:

We are just seeing fewer days of below-freezing conditions in North Carolina. It used to be maybe we’d experience, especially in the mountains, weeks of below-freezing temperatures which previously would serve as a barrier for armadillos. They’re very susceptible to cold weather. So we are seeing an increase in property damage. Damage to golf courses, cemeteries, and people’s lawns. And it’s not just a matter of ‘Oh, there’s a hole in my yard or a couple of holes.’ The damage can be quite extensive.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# North Carolina# armadillo# invasive

Comments / 48

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
17477 followers

More from Polarbear

Pennsylvania State

Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing for direct payments of up to $2,000 even as the state legislature has yet to pass legislation

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February. While Democrats in the State Senate and House have introduced legislation, the Republican-controlled General Assembly did not allow the funding for the program during budget negotiations.

Read full story
130 comments
Ohio State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China continues to spread in Ohio

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
26 comments
Illinois State

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Florida

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, several sightings in several states on the East Coast have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Florida counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

Read full story
127 comments
Texas State

Historic Texas drought uncovers 113 million year old dinosaur footprints

Several dinosaur footprints have been uncovered at the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Northern Texas after a historic drought dried up the Paluxy River. The river has shrunk significantly in recent weeks, unveiling deep imprints left by clawed feet, mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus, a 15-foot-tall dinosaur that weighed close to seven tons and roamed Northern Texas 113 million years ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.

Read full story
76 comments
Oregon State

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.

Read full story
50 comments
Louisiana State

North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.

Read full story
32 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces elimination of sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law eliminating the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. Earlier this year, the law, House Bill 1055, received bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing the Senate in a 26-9 vote and the House in a 50-13 vote.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds

A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.

Read full story
29 comments
Virginia State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China spreading in Virginia

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
36 comments
Connecticut State

Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments

The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

Read full story
13 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools

A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.

Read full story
77 comments
Iowa State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
8 comments
Wisconsin State

Study: Forests in the Midwest lost 8,000 years of stored carbon in last 150 years

For more than 8,000 years, forests in the upper Midwest pulled almost a billion tons of carbon out of the atmosphere, storing the greenhouse gas in trees. The gains over the last 8000 years, which were not captured on previous simulation models, were wiped out in the span of just 150 years, according to a new study published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and collaborators.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Indiana

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
38 comments

North Carolina pipeline spill in 2020 is now the largest onshore leak in U.S. history

Colonial Pipeline Company said in a release that a pipeline leak discovered on August 14, 2020, spilled an estimated two million gallons of gasoline in the area of Oehlet Nature Preserve near Hunterville in North Carolina. The new estimate makes the leak the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

Read full story
75 comments
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer signs bill requiring a financial literacy course for graduation

Michigan became the latest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law mandating all high school students to take at least a half-credit financial literacy course before graduation.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy