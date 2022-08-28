Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Florida

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, several sightings in several states on the East Coast have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Florida counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

The worms are anywhere from 8 to 12 inches long and contain a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin which can cause skin irritation in humans. They are harmful not only to plants but also to essential earthworms and animals.

The worms are immortal - ie; If you try to cut it in half - the most common way to kill a worm - it will just regrow into two separate worms. Reproduction seems to be primarily achieved through fragmentation.

Les Harrison, County Extension Director in one of the Florida counties said:

The introduction of invasive species from other parts of the world has altered, in extreme cases eliminated, the balance. The local species have little or no way to adapt to these environmental interlopers. A common trait of exotic invasive species is they leave a visible trail of change and destruction. It is easy to see the results of their presence, in most cases.

