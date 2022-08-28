Historic Texas drought uncovers 113 million year old dinosaur footprints

Representational image whitejillm

Several dinosaur footprints have been uncovered at the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Northern Texas after a historic drought dried up the Paluxy River. The river has shrunk significantly in recent weeks, unveiling deep imprints left by clawed feet, mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus, a 15-foot-tall dinosaur that weighed close to seven tons and roamed Northern Texas 113 million years ago

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement:

Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park. Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are underwater and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible.

Opened in 1972, Dinosaur Valley State Park in north Texas has several dinosaur footprints. The prints were first discovered in 1909 by a young boy named George Adams. But it wasn't until 1937 that paleontologist R.T. Bird explored the area and recognized multiple trackways from therapods and sauropods whose footprints had been preserved almost perfectly under layers of mud. The recent drought in Texas has revealed tracks that even the park rangers haven't been able to see in at least 20 years.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me, and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.