The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.

Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz, said:

We have worked tirelessly with the Governor’s team to get Hoosiers their checks, and despite the many challenges we encountered, we are pleased to get printing started. To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say — the wait is over! We have successfully printed the first round of checks, which eligible Hoosiers should start to see receive this weekend. We expect most ATR direct deposits to arrive in Hoosier’s bank accounts on or around Aug. 24.

Taxpayers who received the initial payments via direct deposit can expect to receive the second via the same method.

Indiana ended its 2021 fiscal year at the start of July with nearly $4 billion in reserves. Under Indiana law, if Indiana's reserves are 12.5% of general fund appropriations or higher excluding K-12 education reserves, Hoosiers get some of that money back.

