Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.

William Ripple, a distinguished professor of ecology in the OSU College of Forestry, who was part of the study said:

It’s an ambitious idea, but the American West is going through an unprecedented period of converging crises including extended drought and water scarcity, extreme heat waves, massive fires, and loss of biodiversity. Rewilding will be most effective when participation concerns for all stakeholders are considered, including Indigenous people and their governments.

The plan proposes repopulating the species in the following states: Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. According to the study, wolves help trees like aspen, which supports a variety of plant and animal populations and is in decline in several Western states, to recover.

The study determines livestock grazing as the most common reason for stream and wetland degradation, affecting fire regimens and making it harder for woody species, to regenerate.

