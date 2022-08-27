North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.

The lizard grows up to 4 feet long and weighs 10 pounds or more. Researchers are mainly concerned about the tegus' eating habits because their diet mainly consists of eggs of other birds and reptiles, which means they pose a threat to endangered native species.

In February this year, North Carolina Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to add the Argentine black and white tegu to its prohibited species list. The new law went into effect on August 1. As per the new rule, pet owners cannot purchase tegu lizards, among other nonnative reptiles newly prohibited. Those who already own them, must get them registered and microchipped. The lizards can’t be released to the wild, and if owners do release them or their tegu lizard escapes, they can be traced back to the owner.

Amy Yackel-Adams, a research ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said:

They are actually able to elevate their temperature slightly above ambient conditions. This may give them a competitive advantage for being able to invade further north than we originally predicted.

