Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces elimination of sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law eliminating the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. Earlier this year, the law, House Bill 1055, received bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing the Senate in a 26-9 vote and the House in a 50-13 vote.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement:

From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. This new bi-partisan law finally ends the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products permanently and starts saving people money on these necessary products. This is one of the 100 ways the Polis administration and legislature are saving people money. The law goes into effect on Aug. 10.

Colorado is the latest state to join other states to announce that it will get rid of its sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. Menstrual hygiene products are considered by many states within the United States as "tangible individual property" resulting in additional sales tax. Studies have shown that the lack of access to menstrual products leads to poor menstrual hygiene, decreased participation in work and other activities, and contributed to poor quality of life.

