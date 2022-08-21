U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds

Representational image Schmid-Reportagen

A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.

Kurt Beardslee of Wild Fish Conservancy, the plaintiff in the civil suit said:

The mindset is this: I’m going to save the starving animal by doing something years from now. But the one thing that they know will absolutely work is to not take the food out of the animal’s mouth right now. Planting more fish doesn’t mean more killer whales are gonna get fish. It just means more fishing, and more vessel traffic, which also just causes more problems.

The court also questioned the practice of using hatcheries for restoring salmon populations. Chinook salmon make up the bulk of the diet for endangered orcas in the waters of the Salish Sea between Washington state and Canada.

In 1985, Canada and the United States signed the Pacific Salmon Treaty and formed the Pacific Salmon Commission, an agency responsible for the bilateral management of fish stocks of mutual concern. However, Alaska's refusal to reduce the harvest of its Southeastern troll fishery to meet Canadian management goals has intensified the conflict in recent years. Most of the chapters of the treaty are set to renew in 2028.

