Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China spreading in Virginia

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T15Yu_0hPDoRkv00
Magi Kern

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Spotted lanternflies spread when their egg masses - 30 to 50 eggs, which cling to almost any surface, including vehicles like rail cars and trailers, as well as outdoor equipment and patio furniture, move from one place to another. Recently, Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine has been expanded to more counties across Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture has asked residents to report any additional sightings of the invasive insects.

Virginia Cooperative Extension Service said in a statement:

A potentially very serious pest of grapes, peaches, hops, and a variety of other crops, the spotted lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, was detected in Virginia, on Jan. 10, 2018. It is important to look for it and report any findings. The spotted lanternfly has also been reported on a range of ornamentals around the home and in the landscape; in high numbers, the insect can become a nuisance pest to homeowners.

Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly outside of the quarantine areas is asked to report the finding to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spotted lanternfly# Virginia# invasive

Comments / 36

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
16130 followers

More from Polarbear

Colorado State

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces elimination of sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law eliminating the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. Earlier this year, the law, House Bill 1055, received bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing the Senate in a 26-9 vote and the House in a 50-13 vote.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds

A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.

Read full story
29 comments
Connecticut State

Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments

The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

Read full story
13 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools

A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.

Read full story
77 comments
Iowa State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
8 comments
Wisconsin State

Study: Forests in the Midwest lost 8,000 years of stored carbon in last 150 years

For more than 8,000 years, forests in the upper Midwest pulled almost a billion tons of carbon out of the atmosphere, storing the greenhouse gas in trees. The gains over the last 8000 years, which were not captured on previous simulation models, were wiped out in the span of just 150 years, according to a new study published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and collaborators.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Indiana

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
37 comments

North Carolina pipeline spill in 2020 is now the largest onshore leak in U.S. history

Colonial Pipeline Company said in a release that a pipeline leak discovered on August 14, 2020, spilled an estimated two million gallons of gasoline in the area of Oehlet Nature Preserve near Hunterville in North Carolina. The new estimate makes the leak the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

Read full story
75 comments
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer signs bill requiring a financial literacy course for graduation

Michigan became the latest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law mandating all high school students to take at least a half-credit financial literacy course before graduation.

Read full story
49 comments
Pennsylvania State

Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China continues to spread in Pennsylvania, several vineyards report 100% crop loss

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
45 comments
Virginia State

Sightings of invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ on the rise in Virginia

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
56 comments
Minnesota State

Nearly 1.2 million workers apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks, closer to twice what officials expected

In April, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced payment for frontline workers who worked during the COVID-19 outbreak emergency. The program set aside $500 million to be divided equally among those who met the requirements. It was earlier estimated that roughly 667,000 Minnesotans would qualify, enabling payment of $750 each to each worker.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas used more energy on Wednesday than New York and California combined

On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) said the demand for electricity in Texas briefly topped 80,000 megawatts breaking a historic record. On the same day, California's peak demand was about 40,000 megawatts and New York state was about 30,000, according to each state’s real-time grid tracking information.

Read full story
319 comments

Monarch butterflies a step closer to extinction, declared an endangered species

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) put Monarch butterflies on the endangered list because of their fast dwindling numbers. The organization put the species in general, specifically the butterflies living in the Western United States as endangered.

Read full story
7 comments
Oklahoma State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
17 comments
Virginia State

Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Millions of Virginia taxpayers to receive a rebate of up to $250 each

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the Virginia General budget into law after legislation cleared the General Assembly earlier. Virginians will receive one-time checks, starting in late September. Individual filers will receive $250, while married couples who file together getting will get $500.

Read full story
200 comments

Invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in North Carolina for first time, heavy infestation found in several locations

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Read full story
30 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts lawmakers propose to give residents another round of $250 checks to offset inflation

Massachusetts lawmakers rolled out a plan to provide direct payments to residents costing about $510 million to the state. The bill must pass both the State House and the Senate by July 31, before the legislative session ends.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy