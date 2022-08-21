Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China spreading in Virginia

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.

Spotted lanternflies spread when their egg masses - 30 to 50 eggs, which cling to almost any surface, including vehicles like rail cars and trailers, as well as outdoor equipment and patio furniture, move from one place to another. Recently, Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine has been expanded to more counties across Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture has asked residents to report any additional sightings of the invasive insects.

Virginia Cooperative Extension Service said in a statement:

A potentially very serious pest of grapes, peaches, hops, and a variety of other crops, the spotted lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, was detected in Virginia, on Jan. 10, 2018. It is important to look for it and report any findings. The spotted lanternfly has also been reported on a range of ornamentals around the home and in the landscape; in high numbers, the insect can become a nuisance pest to homeowners.

Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly outside of the quarantine areas is asked to report the finding to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office .

