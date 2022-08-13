Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments

The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.

Earlier this year, the Connecticut Premium Pay Program was approved by the General Assembly which has made $30 million dollars in assistance available to support the critical workforce in the state that helped to keep the state operational during the Covid 19 pandemic.

State Comptroller Natalie Braswell said in a statement:

Connecticut’s essential workers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to keep our state safe and running. This new Premium Pay Program is another way for us to return the favor. This is NOT a first-come, first-served program. Once an application is submitted, the person will receive a decision within the next 60 business days, so naturally, the payments would eventually roll out in the first months of 2023.

According to state officials, any eligible worker has until Oct. 1 to apply for the relief. In order to apply the resident must not make over $150,000 a year. A link is available on the Premium Pay Program website.

