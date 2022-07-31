Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools

Representational image bairli1

A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.

The failed bill touted as SB 1647 would have allocated roughly $128 million toward a voucher program that would dole out money to private school students based on how much they’d receive from the public school funding formula.

Senator Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who sponsored the earlier bill in the Senate said:

I still very much believe in putting parents in charge of their children’s education. I have requested a Senate interim study on the issue as some of the measure’s opponents suggested. This legislation will be from Greg Treat, not from any organization. I can’t control who supports it or in what manner they support it. I want the measure to apply to metropolitan counties or counties over a certain population.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs have been highly supportive of the measure.

