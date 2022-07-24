North Carolina pipeline spill in 2020 is now the largest onshore leak in U.S. history

Representational image SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ

Colonial Pipeline Company said in a release that a pipeline leak discovered on August 14, 2020, spilled an estimated two million gallons of gasoline in the area of Oehlet Nature Preserve near Hunterville in North Carolina. The new estimate makes the leak the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

The Colonial pipeline is the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the United States that stretches 5,500 miles from Texas to New York and can carry up to 3 million barrels of fuel per day. It supplies almost half the gasoline consumed on the East Coast.

The company said in a statement:

Colonial Pipeline remains committed to working closely with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and county and community leaders as recovery efforts move forward. We deeply appreciate the patience of this community, and we will continue to work to earn back their trust through our actions on the ground. Since the spill, the company has spent more than $50 million improving its pipeline system

Earlier this month, Colonial Pipeline agreed to pay almost $5 million in penalties and take extensive steps to assess and repair the damage after a County judge approved the settlement of a state lawsuit over the spill.

