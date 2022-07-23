Nearly 1.2 million workers apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks, closer to twice what officials expected

In April, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced payment for frontline workers who worked during the COVID-19 outbreak emergency. The program set aside $500 million to be divided equally among those who met the requirements. It was earlier estimated that roughly 667,000 Minnesotans would qualify, enabling payment of $750 each to each worker.

The application process began on June 8 and ended on July 22, 2022. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received as the deadline ended on Friday. Minnesota Department of Labor will let applicants know via email if their application gets rejected. There will be a 15-day period during which workers can appeal their denial. The payments are expected to go out in early fall.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz encouraged workers to keep applying for the benefits. He said:

I’m glad to report today that over 901,000 Minnesotans have applied. I’m here to try to get as many people as possible with the understanding that that will lower the payment for individuals, but these families need this. It is a thank you.

The plan for stimulus checks was helped by a record surplus of nearly $9.3 billion, the result of sustained corporate profits during the pandemic that was higher than state forecasts expected, while consumer spending remained strong.

