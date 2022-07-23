Texas used more energy on Wednesday than New York and California combined

Representational image Andrey Metelev

On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) said the demand for electricity in Texas briefly topped 80,000 megawatts breaking a historic record. On the same day, California's peak demand was about 40,000 megawatts and New York state was about 30,000, according to each state’s real-time grid tracking information.

Hot temperatures across Texas are stressing the state power infrastructure this summer. Following a request from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), recently, Bitcoin miners in Texas voluntarily curtailed operations to relieve pressure on the power grid.

In the rest of the continental U.S., power plants connect to a larger grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.

ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said:

We are approaching 2011 temperatures now and we are approaching a 2011 summer the grid is holding together and I have high confidence that it will continue to do so throughout the summer. The record-setting heat has led to high demand for energy, which — combined with other factors — has led ERCOT to request voluntary energy conservation several times this summer.

