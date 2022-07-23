Monarch butterflies a step closer to extinction, declared an endangered species

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) put Monarch butterflies on the endangered list because of their fast dwindling numbers. The organization put the species in general, specifically the butterflies living in the Western United States as endangered.

According to studies, there were approximately 10 million Monarch butterflies in the Western United States in the 1980s. As of 2021, there were only about 2,000.

Millions of monarch butterflies in the eastern United States and Canada traditionally arrive in the mountaintop pine and fir forests west of Mexico City in late October and the start of November. During the same period, California's Pacific coast also receives butterflies from inland areas of the Western United States. They normally leave for the US and Canada in March.

Anna Walker, member of the IUCN SSC Butterfly and Moth Specialist Group and Species Survival Officer at the New Mexico Bio Park Society said:

It is difficult to watch monarch butterflies and their extraordinary migration teeter on the edge of collapse, but there are signs of hope. So many people and organizations have come together to try and protect this butterfly and its habitats. From planting native milkweed and reducing pesticide use to supporting the protection of overwintering sites and contributing to community science, we all have a role to play in making sure this iconic insect makes a full recovery.

