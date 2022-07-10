Massachusetts lawmakers propose to give residents another round of $250 checks to offset inflation

Massachusetts lawmakers rolled out a plan to provide direct payments to residents costing about $510 million to the state. The bill must pass both the State House and the Senate by July 31, before the legislative session ends.

The plan would provide another round of payments to all taxpaying residents who earned at least $38,000 in 2021. It would cut off eligibility for singles earning above $100,000 and couples making more than $150,000. Individuals would be eligible for a one-time $250 check, and married couples would get a $500 check.

Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano said in a statement:

Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets. These rebates represent the Legislature's commitment to delivering immediate financial relief directly to residents of the Commonwealth, rather than to large oil companies that continue to profit off economic uncertainty and international conflict.

The new set of checks will flow largely to middle-income residents as the minimum income requirement is kept at $38,000. If approved by the legislature and Governor, most people would receive their payments before September 30.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.