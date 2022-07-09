Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices.

As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.

Announcing the plan, Gov. Eric Holcomb said:

Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success. I’ve met with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray and have asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues. I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action to align this second round of returns with our current ATR.

Indiana ended its 2021 fiscal year at the start of July with nearly $4 billion in reserves. Under Indiana law, if Indiana's reserves are 12.5% of general fund appropriations or higher excluding K-12 education reserves, Hoosiers get some of that money back.

