Gov. Phil Murphy: an estimated 2 million New Jersey households to receive up to $1,500 property tax credit

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ySHk_0gSlm8Qv00
MaryByrne

Last week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced plans to provide more than $2 billion in rebates to approximately 2 million New Jersey households, offering up to $1,500 to families who pay property tax. For the first time ever, renters would also receive relief.

As per the plan, an expected 870,000 New Jersey households that make up to $150,000 would get $1,500 in direct relief. Those with an income between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive a $1,000 property tax benefit under the plan. Renters who make up to $150,000 would also receive $450 in rent assistance to help offset the rent increases.

Announcing the plan, Governor Phil Murphy said:

I am proud to stand alongside Speaker Coughlin to announce the delivery of $2 billion in direct property tax relief, which will provide over 2 million rebates to New Jersey households. This is a truly historic tax relief program for our state. Today we take a step forward on this administration’s promise to make New Jersey a stronger, fairer, more affordable state for our middle-class and working families.

Earlier, state lawmakers passed a record $50.6 billion budget, sending the plan to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. This year's budget is 9% bigger than last year’s due to flush state coffers and rosier-than-expected tax returns.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Jersey# Property tax credit

Comments / 52

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
13344 followers

More from Polarbear

Arkansas State

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Arkansas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded multiple Arkansas counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

Read full story
26 comments
Colorado State

Stimulus payments of $750 going to Colorado residents in August

Millions of Coloradans will receive direct checks of $750 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Jared Polis announced all eligible Colorado income tax filers will receive their rebate directly in the mail in August.

Read full story
20 comments

Invasive tegu lizards expanding in Everglades National Park in Florida

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois DNR rebrands invasive carp as copi to make it more appealing to eat in order to control the fish population

Asian carp, native to China, was first introduced into the United States in the early 1960s and 70s as a method to control nuisance algal blooms. By the 1980s, the species had escaped aquaculture ponds and spread into local water bodies. Researchers fear an invasion of the Great Lakes would threaten its $7 billion fishing industry as the carps compete with native fish species for food.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The minimum wage in Los Angeles will rise from today

Effective July 1, the minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles will increase to $16.04, $1 more than the current minimum rate of $15.00. Employees falling under the County of Los Angeles wage law also have a new minimum wage of $15.96 per hour. This law also would place restrictions on layoffs and benefits cuts that might otherwise be used to offset the burden imposed by the law.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.

Read full story
220 comments
Arizona State

Arizona house passes bill creating vouchers for parents to transfer their kids from a public school to a private school

House Bill 2853 would allow every Arizona student to get an Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) account — including those who already attend private schools — to pay for their education. The bill passed the Arizona House of Representatives last week after two Republicans who had opposed previous efforts to expand the program supported the bill.

Read full story
71 comments
Texas State

New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

A North Texas school district instituted new dress codes, barring students from wearing hoodies, dresses or clothing with stripes, checks, lettering, wording, or other designs. School administrators are also expected to examine clothes beneath the surface, to ensure sufficient underclothing and undershirts are one of the approved solid colors, with no printing or designs, according to the 7-page guideline issued by the school district.

Read full story
112 comments
Connecticut State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Connecticut

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in New England in the last decade and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The jumping worms have been found in several counties in Connecticut.

Read full story
15 comments

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.

Read full story
75 comments
Ohio State

Study: Invasive species such as Amur honeysuckle are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of forests in Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past centuries are crowding out many native species. The study, titled “The rise of nonnative plants in wooded natural areas in southwestern Ohio,” was published in the journal Ecological Restoration this month.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announces prohibition of traffic quotas, arrests for police job performance

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) signed a bill into law that would ban the practice of police ticket and arrest quotas in Virginia. Earlier, the state legislature passed the law with total bipartisan support, joining 20 other states that have issued similar bans. The law will take effect on July 1, 2022.

Read full story
71 comments

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in North Carolina

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms have moved throughout the country through the movement of soils, especially in greenhouse production. The hammerhead worm has been found in NC since 1951 and has been spotted in several North Carolina counties recently.

Read full story
75 comments
Washington State

Washington department issues kill order for Togo wolf pack following repeated attacks on livestock

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a new order today authorizing the killing of up to two wolves of the Togo wolf pack. The pack has been blamed for several attacks on cattle in the past 10 months.

Read full story
55 comments

Proposed New Jersey bill would require landowners to notify neighbors when they hunt on their own land

A newly introduced bill in New Jersey requires hunters to provide 24-hour written notice to all property owners and occupants of properties that share a boundary with where the individual is planning on hunting. Missing a notification will result in a $300 fine for a first offense and a $1,500 fine and loss of their hunting license on any subsequent offense.

Read full story
54 comments
Missouri State

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Missouri

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The jumping worms have been found in urban areas of Northern Missouri.

Read full story
11 comments

Lawmakers propose $200 gas stimulus checks to every licensed adult driver in North Carolina

North Carolina Senate Democrats are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in North Carolina a one-time payment of $200 to apply toward rising gas prices. Senate Bill 897 titled the Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022 filed by the state senators calls for transferring $1.3 billion from the state’s anticipated collection of about $4 billion.

Read full story
210 comments
Maryland State

Maryland DNR offering gift cards worth up to $200 to catch invasive snakehead fish native to China

The northern snakehead is native to the Yangtze River basin in China and is one of 29 snakehead species. In the United States, the snakehead was first discovered in 1977 in California. The northern snakehead is an invasive fish that has the potential to eliminate native fish populations and alter aquatic communities. The fish is known for their ability to temporarily move around on land, and even breathe air.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy