Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Texas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded several counties in North Texas upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.

The worms are anywhere from four to 15 inches long and secrete chemicals through their skin which can cause skin irritation in humans. They are harmful not only to plants but also to essential earthworms and animals.

The worms are immortal - ie; If you try to cut it in half - the most common way to kill a worm - it will just regrow into two separate worms. Reproduction seems to be primarily achieved through fragmentation.

D. Chad Cummings, Ph.D., the agriculture and natural resources county extension agent, said:

The most common disruption is that they do affect and eat many of our natural earthworms, our natural slugs and natural mollusks, so many times they will start to deplete those populations. If you find a hammerhead flatworm, don’t touch it without a glove because it can irritate your skin.Then you’ll want to put it in a plastic bag and pour vinegar, salt, or citric acid on it. That will dehydrate the worm and kill it.

