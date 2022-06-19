Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announces prohibition of traffic quotas, arrests for police job performance

Representational image ArtisticOperations

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) signed a bill into law that would ban the practice of police ticket and arrest quotas in Virginia. Earlier, the state legislature passed the law with total bipartisan support, joining 20 other states that have issued similar bans. The law will take effect on July 1, 2022.

Senate Bill 327, signed by the governor, will prohibit police departments from establishing formal arrest quotas or maintaining informal arrest quotas. The bill prohibits criteria like writing tickets or making arrests as a main tool to evaluate a police officer’s job.

Dana Schrad, the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation, said:

The number of tickets written or arrests made by officers also is not a sole criterion in officer evaluation. It’s not fair. It’s not a proper way to evaluate officers so, again, we want to get away from that. However, when there is a dramatic increase or decrease in tickets or arrests, it is proper to examine such trends to explain why there has been a change in the officer’s activity. And, crime mapping looks at arrests made and tickets issued across a locality to determine if crime rates are increasing or decreasing in certain areas.

