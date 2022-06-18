Washington department issues kill order for Togo wolf pack following repeated attacks on livestock

Representational image keyouest

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a new order today authorizing the killing of up to two wolves of the Togo wolf pack. The pack has been blamed for several attacks on cattle in the past 10 months.

The Togo wolf pack has a minimum of seven members, per the state’s 2021 wolf survey. Last year also, the pack was targeted by state shooters following repeated livestock attacks, but no wolves from the pack were killed.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind released a statement:



The lethal removal of one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory is not expected to harm the wolf population's ability to reach the statewide or local recovery objective. In previous years, WDFW has documented 12 – 30 mortalities per year and the population has continued to grow and expand its range. WDFW discussed the impacts of removing one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory and determined that the current level of mortality should not negatively impact the ability to recover wolves in Washington. The lethal removal authorization expires when the wolf or wolves in the authorization have been removed or after June 27, 2022 (regardless of whether wolves have been removed), whichever comes first.

Since 2012 the Washington state has killed 34 wolves, who are listed as endangered under state law. In killing wolves the department says it’s relying on a state wolf plan adopted in 2011 and guidance from a separate protocol crafted by the agency in 2016 and 2017.

