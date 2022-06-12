Proposed New Jersey bill would require landowners to notify neighbors when they hunt on their own land

Representational image PaulSBarlow

A newly introduced bill in New Jersey requires hunters to provide 24-hour written notice to all property owners and occupants of properties that share a boundary with where the individual is planning on hunting. Missing a notification will result in a $300 fine for a first offense and a $1,500 fine and loss of their hunting license on any subsequent offense.

The bill introduced by assemblywoman Shama A. Haider of District 37 , states:

Current law prohibits hunting, taking, or killing of wildlife within 150 feet of an occupied building and within 450 feet of a school playground. In addition, the bill requires an owner of private property to provide written notice and obtain written confirmation of its receipt from neighboring property owners and occupants that hunting, taking, or killing of wildlife will occur on the property.

The state’s hunting community opposes the legislation and terms it an outright attack on states' outdoor heritage and way of life. National Deer Association President and CEO Nick Pinizzotto, said:

You pay your taxes. If someone owns a piece of property large enough to hunt or they give somebody permission to hunt it, that person shouldn’t have to contact all of the neighbors around them. All it takes is one neighbor who doesn’t get along with them.

