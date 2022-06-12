Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Missouri

Representational image PortalJardin

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The jumping worms have been found in urban areas of Northern Missouri.

Jumping worms live in the leaf litter and the top few inches of soil on the forest floor. They contribute to major forest ecosystem disturbance by negatively impacting soil structure and reducing plant growth.

Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Dan Zarlenga, said:

Reports of jumping worms in the state have mainly come from northern Missouri. They are a bit more of a problem elsewhere in the country and with the mobility and everything that we have nowadays and all of the trading and commerce and all of that, it’s something that we have to be on the lookout for as something that could possibly get worse in the future.

Currently, there is no known prevention to jumping worms, however, an organic fertilizer used by golf course managers has been effective in eliminating jumping worms. The fertilizer made from tea seed meal irritates and eventually kills these worms when applied to the soil.

