Lawmakers propose $200 gas stimulus checks to every licensed adult driver in North Carolina

North Carolina Senate Democrats are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in North Carolina a one-time payment of $200 to apply toward rising gas prices. Senate Bill 897 titled the Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022 filed by the state senators calls for transferring $1.3 billion from the state’s anticipated collection of about $4 billion.

If approved, drivers would be eligible for the $200 gas tax rebate if they, as of March 31, 2022, were North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid N.C. driver's license. The rebate would be issued as a check or a debit card and would be sent "as soon as practicable" but no later than Oct. 1, 2022.

State Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said:

Our proposal provides every North Carolina driver a $200 gas tax rebate, roughly what the average North Carolinian would pay in-state gas taxes from July to December. This approach keeps the Highway Fund and the Highway Trust Fund whole, while still collecting revenue from non-residents passing through our state using our roads, highways, and bridges.

The average price of gasoline in North Carolina is currently at 4.63 dollars on June 10, 32 cents below the national average.

