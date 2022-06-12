Maryland DNR offering gift cards worth up to $200 to catch invasive snakehead fish native to China

Representational image zoosnow

The northern snakehead is native to the Yangtze River basin in China and is one of 29 snakehead species. In the United States, the snakehead was first discovered in 1977 in California. The northern snakehead is an invasive fish that has the potential to eliminate native fish populations and alter aquatic communities. The fish is known for their ability to temporarily move around on land, and even breathe air.

During the last few years, several snakehead sightings have been recorded in Maryland as the invasive species makes its way up the eastern U.S.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have begun tagging up to 500 northern snakeheads. Maryland DNR said in a statement.

The population of snakeheads has been increasing in the upper Chesapeake Bay and is likely the top fish species that eat other fish in the Blackwater River. Harvesting snakeheads helps reduce predation pressure on the state’s natural resources, and the fish is also considered a flavorful and nutritious food source. We are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads. Each tagged northern snakehead caught and harvested from now until 2024 could be rewarded with a gift card of $10 or $200 depending on the tag.

Studies have shown northern snakehead is most likely introduced to waterways through aquarium dumping and accidental, as well as intentional, releases from fish markets. The species is federally listed as “Injurious Wildlife”, meaning they may not be imported or transported between states without a permit.

