Invasive snakehead fish native to China continuing their spread in Pennsylvania

Representational image zoosnow

The northern snakehead is native to the Yangtze River basin in China and is one of 29 snakehead species. In the United States, the snakehead was first discovered in 1977 in California. The northern snakehead is an invasive fish that has the potential to eliminate native fish populations and alter aquatic communities. The fish is known for their ability to temporarily move around on land, and even breathe air.

During the last few years, several snakehead sightings have been recorded in Pennsylvania as the invasive species makes its way up the eastern U.S.

Sean Hartzell, the aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said:

Snakeheads are voracious predators. Their niche overlaps that of largemouth and smallmouth bass – they are competitors. And snakeheads can eat quite a lot of smaller fish and other things that bass and other higher-chain species depend on. The area from Philly to Reading is a hotspot, but when it comes to the Susquehanna, most reports are below the Conowingo Dam.

Studies have shown northern snakehead is most likely introduced to waterways through aquarium dumping and accidental, as well as intentional, releases from fish markets. The species is federally listed as “Injurious Wildlife”, meaning they may not be imported or transported between states without a permit.

