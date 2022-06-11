Second round of payments are being sent to Massachusetts residents this week

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration said that it would begin mailing the second, larger round of $500 automatic, direct payments to low-income workers beginning this week. Half a million low-income workers received the first round of payments in March, based on their 2020 tax returns. For this second round, eligibility criteria are similar but determined by 2021 state tax returns.

Individuals will be eligible if their income, based on 2021 tax filings, was at least $12,750 with their total household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level in 2021. Checks are being mailed automatically, with no application or other action necessary from residents, according to the eligibility parameters.

Those who collected payment in the first round of the program or anyone who received unemployment compensation in 2021 is not eligible for this round of checks.

The eligibility parameters for the second round of payments largely mirror those of the first round, but criteria have been updated for annual changes in minimum wage and federal poverty level calculations. Individuals will be eligible for payments if their 2021 income from employment was at least $13,500 and their total income put them at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

