Maine man catches 100-year-old giant lobster, claims It probably met his ancestors

Representational image Louis Hansel

Jacob Knowles, a fisherman in Maine recently caught a lobster, which he claims is 100 years old, and probably captured by his great grandfathers too. The lobster was later released as required by Maine law

Jacob Knowles said in an Instagram video:

This is quite possibly the biggest lobster we've ever caught. The only reason we were able to catch it was because of his small claws. At some point in his life, he lost his claws and he grew back some new ones. So unfortunately his claws don't match his body but if you look at his body, it's very impressive. My father has very likely caught this lobster at one point in his life, and so has my grandfather, and possibly my great-grandfather has also caught it. If you want to get crazy, it's possible that my great-great-grandfather caught that lobster when he was a baby.

Historically, lobsters were so plentiful that Native Americans used them to fertilize their fields and to bait their hooks for fishing. In the 1800s, Their numbers depleted due to overfishing. The State of Maine has very strict laws governing lobstering and lobsters above 50 pounds are protected for breeding purposes to ensure the population continues to thrive.

