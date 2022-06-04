Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.

Whaley’s plan would take the $2.68 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars earmarked for Ohio and about 89% of adults in the state would qualify for rebates. Any American Rescue Plan money not used by the end of 2024 will need to be returned to the federal government.

Announcing the plan, Nan Whaley said:

Ohioans are hurting right now – whether it’s from high gas prices to increased costs at the grocery store. Governor DeWine should be doing everything in his power to help ease those costs as corporate profits soar, yet we’ve seen time and again he’s more interested in taking care of his special interest donors and friends. We need to use this money to help Ohio families, full stop. This isn’t rocket science need common sense solutions to help folks struggling with rising costs.

