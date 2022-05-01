Gov. Grisham announces up to $1,500 in household relief to over a million New Mexicans

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a legislative bill delivering relief checks household support to New Mexicans to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. Earlier, a $698 million proposal to issue a hefty new round of tax rebates and cash payments won bipartisan approval in a special session of the state legislature.

Over 1.1 million New Mexicans will receive three rebate payments, each arriving in June, July and August. The July rebate payment — $500 for married couples and $250 for single filers — is available only for those under certain income limits, specifically $150,000 for joint returns and $75,000 for single filers.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement:

Today I am glad to enact legislation easing the burden of high national prices, putting money in New Mexicans’ pockets and protecting their paychecks. I thank the Legislature for acting quickly and answering my call to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans, building on the half a billion dollars in tax relief that we enacted earlier this year to deliver up to $1,500 in household relief to over a million New Mexicans.

New Mexico state government is enjoying a financial windfall due to record oil production in the Permian Basin and recorded a budget surplus of $1.6 billion last year.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.