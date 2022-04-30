Gov Polis: An estimated 3.1 million Coloradans to receive $400 relief checks this summer

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ySHk_0fOjcLde00
MaryByrne

An estimated 3.1 million Coloradans will receive direct checks of $400 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Jared Polis announced all eligible Colorado income tax filers will receive their rebate directly in the mail in August or September.

The program is available to full-time residents who file their 2021 tax returns by May 31. Officials estimate that 3.1 million Coloradans will receive a rebate. Individuals will receive $400 while joint filers will get $800.

Announcing the plan, Gov. Jared Polis said:

We know that this last year has been difficult with rising prices. People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money.

The money comes from a clause in the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which gives the state legislature power to determine how to refund excess tax revenue to those who pay it. The state posted $6.1 billion of state revenue in excess of the TABOR cap this year.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado# check# stimulus

Comments / 30

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
7568 followers

More from Polarbear

Missouri State

Missouri angler reels in “rare and endangered” lake sturgeon fish at Lake of the Ozarks, releases back into the lake

On Wednesday, April 20, Paddlefish snagger Troy Staggs landed a 50-pound paddlefish at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Staggs took a quick measurement, snapped a few pictures, and released the fish back into the lake. This was the sixth lake sturgeon reported from Lake of the Ozarks since 2016.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Invasive New Zealand mud snail population expanding in Pennsylvania, PFBC urges anglers, boaters to help prevent spread

The New Zealand mud snail is native to waterways in New Zealand. The species was accidentally introduced into the United States with imported rainbow trout in Idaho in the 1980s, and into the Great Lakes in 1991 through the discharge of contaminated cargo ship ballast water.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Michigan lawmakers introduce bill mandating personal finance education in high school

Michigan may become the latest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation. Michigan state House passed a bill mandating all high school students to take at least a half-credit financial literacy course before graduation. The bill is now before the state Senate.

Read full story
14 comments

Gov. Grisham announces up to $1,500 in household relief to over a million New Mexicans

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a legislative bill delivering relief checks household support to New Mexicans to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. Earlier, a $698 million proposal to issue a hefty new round of tax rebates and cash payments won bipartisan approval in a special session of the state legislature.

Read full story
82 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana House committee approved a bill that would ban spanking in public schools

A Louisiana House panel voted to give an 11-0 approval to a bill that would prohibit any form of corporal punishment in public schools. HB 649 defines corporal punishment as the use of physical force that causes pain or discomfort to discipline a student.

Read full story
9 comments
Washington State

Invasive African clawed frogs, initially brought into the US to be used in pregnancy tests, spreading in Washington

African clawed frogs were first identified in Washington in 2015 and have since been confirmed in many cities in Western Washington. Scientists have caught about 300 frogs since the trapping began in January and they believe it’s just a fraction of the population.

Read full story
8 comments
Illinois State

Nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users to receive a $397 check beginning May 9

On Thursday, March 17, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Hawaii upheld a landmark $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users. Excepting further appeal, the money was to be transferred to Illinois class members in a span of 60 days.

Read full story
56 comments

Six pups born to pair of highly endangered wild red wolves in North Carolina

Red wolves, the world’s most endangered wolf, native to the southeastern United States, have dwindled to only a handful in the wild scattered across parts of eastern North Carolina. Red wolves were listed as endangered in 1973 under the Endangered Species Act.

Read full story
5 comments
Nebraska State

Nebraska Governor signs a law to build a canal in Colorado to divert water

The canal building plan comes nearly 100 years after Colorado, Nebraska and Congress agreed to a water rights agreement that gave Nebraska the authority to pull from the South Platte River during non-irrigation months in Colorado.

Read full story
35 comments

Conservation groups oppose opening of new bear sanctuaries to hunting after fifty years in North Carolina

In February, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted to allow to limited permit-only hunting opportunities in three bear sanctuaries, covering an area of 92,500 acres of mountainous forest. Bear hunting has been banned in North Carolina’s Panther town-Bonas Defeat, Standing Indian and Pisgah Bear sanctuaries since 1971.The sanctuaries are set to open to hunters later in 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Senate passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent of a minor

A bill in Tennessee that would require drivers who kill the parent of a minor due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide to pay child support was unanimously passed by the state Senate. House Bill 1834 had already been approved unanimously in the state House.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia legislature passes bill mandating personal finance education in high school

Georgia may become the latest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation. Both chambers of the state’s legislature have passed a bill mandating all high school students to take at least a half-credit financial literacy course before graduation, starting with the 2024-25 school year. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature to become law.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

First U.S. study of genetically modified mosquitoes a success in suppressing wild mosquitoes: Biotech firm

Researchers from biotechnology firm Oxitec have completed the first open-air study of genetically engineered mosquitoes in the Florida Keys. Their findings were promising as scientists found that all-female mosquitoes had inherited the lethal gene and they died before reaching adulthood. The company plans another release of mosquitoes in California later this year.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Angler smashes Tennessee state record with 120-pound paddlefish

On Wednesday, April 13, angler Chad Collins landed a 120-pound paddlefish at the Cherokee Lake in Eastern Tennessee that bests the current state record of 109-pounds set by angler Leonard Jech almost a year ago to the day on April 13, 2021. State fisheries biologist John Hammons certified the paddlefish’s weight on April 16.

Read full story
2 comments
Pullman, WA

Olympic Peninsula in Washington has lost half of its glacier area, will melt away completely in the next 50 years

The Olympic Peninsula in Washington State has lost 45% of its glacier coverage since 1980 and in the next 50 years, the glaciers will have largely disappeared, according to Andrew G. Fountain, professor of geology and geography at Portland State University, who has been researching the dwindling glaciers of the American West for past three decades.

Read full story
10 comments
Maine State

Gov Mills : $850 relief checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Maine residents

An estimated 858,000 Mainers will receive direct checks of $850 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law this week.

Read full story
31 comments
Dallas County, IA

Buy Back offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in Iowa

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.

Read full story
1 comments
Destin, FL

Anglers catch 'Monster' 832-pound bluefin tuna, could break Florida state record

On Saturday, April 16, Capt. Jake Matney, Devin Sarver, and Jett Tolbert spent four and a half hours reeling in an 832.2-pound bluefin tuna off the coast of Destin, Florida that bests the current state record of 826 pounds. The fish could shatter the previous record of an 826-pound blue catfish also hooked off the Destin coast by Rick Whitley on May 8, 2017. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission hasn't certified the catch.

Read full story
9 comments

Invasive snake-like ‘Asian jumping worms’ are spreading in New York

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Eastern United States in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy