Gov Polis: An estimated 3.1 million Coloradans to receive $400 relief checks this summer

An estimated 3.1 million Coloradans will receive direct checks of $400 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Jared Polis announced all eligible Colorado income tax filers will receive their rebate directly in the mail in August or September.

The program is available to full-time residents who file their 2021 tax returns by May 31. Officials estimate that 3.1 million Coloradans will receive a rebate. Individuals will receive $400 while joint filers will get $800.

Announcing the plan, Gov. Jared Polis said:

We know that this last year has been difficult with rising prices. People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money.

The money comes from a clause in the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which gives the state legislature power to determine how to refund excess tax revenue to those who pay it. The state posted $6.1 billion of state revenue in excess of the TABOR cap this year.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.