Six pups born to pair of highly endangered wild red wolves in North Carolina

Red wolves, the world’s most endangered wolf, native to the southeastern United States, have dwindled to only a handful in the wild scattered across parts of eastern North Carolina. Red wolves were listed as endangered in 1973 under the Endangered Species Act.

In the 1970s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began a captive breeding program for red wolves. Today, more than 200 captive-bred red wolves are housed in facilities throughout the country.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Red Wolf Recovery Program announced that six pups were born in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. The litter includes four female pups and two male pups.

Perrin de Jong, North Carolina staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity said:

There’s a clear cause-and-effect relationship between the Service’s recovery efforts and the survival and reproduction of red wolves in the wild. It’s tremendously encouraging to see the agency trying to protect and recover wild red wolves again. My heart is filled with hope at the sight of a new generation of red wolves taking their rightful place on the landscape. The Service’s efforts this year represent an encouraging increase in recovery activity across this species’ recovery area, and we’re beginning to see the results.

