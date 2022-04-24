Conservation groups oppose opening of new bear sanctuaries to hunting after fifty years in North Carolina

In February, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted to allow to limited permit-only hunting opportunities in three bear sanctuaries, covering an area of 92,500 acres of mountainous forest. Bear hunting has been banned in North Carolina’s Panther town-Bonas Defeat, Standing Indian and Pisgah Bear sanctuaries since 1971.The sanctuaries are set to open to hunters later in 2022.

The decision to allow hunting has brought ire from wildlife advocates, conservation organizations. Executive Director Jason Kimenker of Friends of Panther town, a bear conservation organization said:

Bear hunting has no place in Panther town. It is a bear sanctuary, it has been a bear sanctuary, and people associate their visit with visiting a wildlife sanctuary. So we would hope that the state will continue to maintain that bear sanctuary as a sanctuary where bears are free from concerns of human predators. We are the visitors here and we all have a responsibility to continue to protect the bears.

The state’s bear population has expanded tenfold in the past 40 years to about 20,000. Two North Carolina bear sanctuaries already allow bear hunting — Mt. Mitchell Bear Sanctuary since 2006, and Daniel Boone Bear Sanctuary since 2009. Hunters killed a record 3,748 bears during the 2020 bear season.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.