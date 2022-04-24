Tennessee Senate passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent of a minor

A bill in Tennessee that would require drivers who kill the parent of a minor due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide to pay child support was unanimously passed by the state Senate. House Bill 1834 had already been approved unanimously in the state House.

The measure would force anyone convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide to pay restitution until the victim's child reaches 18 years old and graduate high school. The payments will be similar to traditional child support, where ongoing, periodic payments are made by a parent for the financial benefit of a child following the end of a marriage.

State Rep. Mark White who represents District 83 and supported the bill said:

A parent is responsible for the education and upbringing of that child and when then that parent is removed from the home over something so, in my opinion, foolish where we drink and drive and take the life of an innocent then someone needs to be responsible for the upbringing of those children.

Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes according to NHTSA. There were 10,511 fatalities caused by drunk drivers in 2018, which translated to 29% of all traffic deaths.

