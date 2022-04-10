March marks another wolf killing in Oregon, the 11th in a year, combined reward for information reaches over $80,000

Killing a wolf for reasons apart from self-defense is illegal in Oregon, and gray wolves are a protected species under state law. There were at least 173 gray wolves in the state at the last official count at the end of 2020.

Five wolves from the same pack were poisoned to death in Union County in February 2021 which was followed by three grey wolves, two females and a male, similarly poisoned to death within the same county. Two other wolves died in separate suspected killings. Then, on March 25, 2022, another wolf was found dead in the foothills of the Richland Valley.

Danielle Moser, a representative of the Oregon Wildlife Coalition, said:

Oregon has a pervasive poaching problem, and we want to be part of the solution. When poachers kill wildlife, they steal from all Oregonians who value and enjoy our state’s wildlife and the wild places they call home. Our goal is to incentivize members of the public to report any suspicious or illegal wildlife activity to the Oregon State Police.

Many conservation and hunting organizations have funded rewards for information leading to a conviction of whoever is poaching wolves in Oregon. The reward money for the wolf poisonings stands at more than $50,000. A separate reward fund by two Oregon districts is offering another $22,500 and $11,500 for information about wolf poaching.

