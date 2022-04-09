Iowa Senate passes bill creating vouchers for parents to transfer their kids from a public school to a private school

Representational image bairli1

Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school. SF 2369 would create 10,000 vouchers for those K-12 who want to enroll in a private school for the next school year.

The scholarships would be distributed to families who make up to 400% of the poverty line which means a family of five would be eligible, so long as they make less than about $130,000 annually.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release:

The Senate made clear tonight that parents matter. Iowans want and deserve school choice and educational freedom for their children and I urge the House to get this across the finish line and send a bill to my desk. If education truly is the great equalizer, we should create opportunities for more families to provide their children with the education choice that’s best for them. That’s exactly what this legislation does.

Senate Democrats objected vehemently to the bill and disagreed with the use of public tax dollars to put towards private school education.State Senator Zach Wahls (D) said:

$75 million of your tax dollars will be taken out of our public education system which educates over 92 percent of Iowa children and used to pay for the education of a select few students who would be lucky enough to be admitted into private schools.

