Study: Birds in Chicago are laying their eggs a month earlier than they did 100 years ago

A recent study has found that about a third of the bird species are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area. Scientists compared nesting data collected from 1990 to 2015 with century-old eggs preserved in Chicago field museum collections. Researchers believe that rising temperatures are the major cause of the shift in egg-laying.

The museum has 50,000 to 60,000 eggs in its collection dating from the 1870s to the 1920s. Those affected include the mourning dove, American kestrel, and Cooper's hawk.

John Bates, curator of birds at the Field Museum and the study's lead author said:

This study was designed to basically look at whether or not bird species in the northeastern part of Illinois were changing their egg-laying dates over time. We learned that birds in the Chicago region, at least some species, are nesting as much as 25 days earlier now than they were back in the early 1900s and late 1800s.The majority of the birds we looked at eating insects, and insects' seasonal behavior is also affected by climate. The birds have to move their egg-laying dates to adapt.

Studies have shown that increases in temperature were associated with earlier flowering times across the country. Insects have advanced their lifecycles to take advantage of early blooms, with birds following suit.

