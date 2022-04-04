Bill to prevent children's access to guns fails in Tennessee House Subcommittee

A bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of kids failed to pass through a House Subcommittee in the Tennessee General Assembly last week. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville had introduced the bill stressing the importance of having the General Assembly adopt legislation that seeks to deter gun owners from leaving loaded weapons near children.

The bill, if approved would have made it a crime to recklessly place, leave or store a firearm in a location that is in plain view and readily accessible to a child under the age of 12. Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, said:

The only way to stop these fatalities and injuries is through strong child access prevention laws. This bill is going to be an excellent way to keep children in Tennessee safe. Even the NRA believes in safe gun storage.

According to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, only 19 states have enacted what they describe as strong child access laws.

Last week, a 2-year-old boy in Knoxville who accidentally shot himself with a handgun died of injuries.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, six children aged between 0 to 11 have been fatally shot in the state of Tennessee since January 1 this year.

