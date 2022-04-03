Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy in the U.S. border region as U.S. drivers cross border for bargain gas prices

As gasoline prices have spiked after Russia's attack on Ukraine, more people living in the United States, especially in California are driving across the border into Mexico in search of lower gas prices. In Tijuana, a major border crossing town in Mexico, gas sells for an average of $3.96 a gallon — nearly $2 less than in California.

Now, the Mexican administration has decided to suspend the subsidy covering cities in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora, and Baja California.

Mexico’s finance ministry said in a statement:

There was a gasoline shortage in the area from an imbalance between supply and demand.In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country cross the border to stock up.

Before the war, prices at the pump were slightly higher than those in the United States. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is facing a recall election on April 10, vowed to keep prices under c.ontrol by providing subsidies to Mexican oil companies and refineries thus shielding motorists from big spikes in fuel prices.

Mexico imports 80% of its gasoline from the United States although it is a major oil producer, as the country faces a shortage of refineries.

