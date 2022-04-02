Raccoons, opossums could face year-round hunting season in Georgia to protect turkey eggs

Georgia legislature has passed legislation that would permit the year-round hunting and trapping of raccoons and opossums in order to save a declining wild turkey population. The bill passed the Georgia State House Chamber in February by a 141-17 vote, and it passed the State Senate on March 17 by a 44-10 vote. It is now waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The bill's sponsors say that raccoons and opossums eat turkey eggs and disrupt nests.

Emily Rushton, a biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said:

A lot of places where our turkey populations have decreased the most are in the Piedmont-Central region of Georgia, where we've seen a lot of development and those are the kind of habitats where raccoons and possums really thrive. But turkeys do not nest as successfully in those types of habitats. So it sort of created a perfect storm.

Georgia’s turkey population grew from just over 17,000 in 1973 to 113,000 by 1984, due to anti-poaching efforts, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. DNR estimates that the statewide harvest has declined by roughly 30 percent in recent years, with northwest Georgia seeing the steepest decline of 47%.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.