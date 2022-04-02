Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs kids' independence bill allowing children to play outside without adult supervision

Colorado has now become the fourth state in the country to pass kids' independence law what was originally dubbed the Free-Range Parenting Law when Utah passed it four years back. Texas and Oklahoma also passed laws allowing kids' independence last year.

The bill HB22-1090, sponsored by Representatives Mary Young and Kim Ransom, was originally introduced in 2020 and sailed through the Colorado House.The bill which was signed in to law by Gov. Jared Polis, allows kids to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and walk alone from school without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect.

Rep. Mary Young who supported the bipartisan legislation said:

We’re working diligently to foster everyday independence for Colorado’s youth and this bill is a wonderful step in the right direction.This bill makes it clear that there is no need to get the authorities involved when kids are out and about in their neighborhood, walking to school or playing on the playground. When youth are given independence they grow, learn and thrive and we’re pleased to pass legislation that empowers their right to independence.

Similar reasonable Independence bills are also being introduced in states such as Illinois, Nebraska and South Carolina. However. Arkansas has already rejected a similar measure.

