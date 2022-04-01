Michigan anglers who report tagged walleye to DNR could earn cash rewards of $100

Polarbear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMOfa_0ewiofH000
Zab Consulting

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently tagged and released 3,000 walleye across multiple Saginaw Bay tributary rivers as part of a research project. Anglers who catch certain tagged can earn $100 by reporting their catches to DNR. About 10 percent of the tags contain a $100 reward when reported.

There's an estimated 2.2 million walleye age two or older in the Saginaw Bay and nearby areas of Lake Huron. More than 100,000 walleye have been tagged since the program began in 1981, but the cash reward for reporting a catch began within the last several years as a way to increase reporting and ensure more accurate data.

David Fielder, PhD. research biologist out of the DNR’s Alpena Fisheries Research Station,said:

The information reported is essential to measuring the health of the population and is critical data for planning the future management decisions needed to protect and enhance this important fishery.Besides ensuring the walleye fishery remains sustainable, we also annually estimate the population size with the aid of these tag reports.

In recent years,Several states have started fish tagging programs as an important tool in the management of fish populations. When conducted properly, tagging can provide a wealth of information about movement patterns, habitats, and mortality rates.

Also, you might want to follow me - don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michigan# walleye# anglers# rewards

Comments / 1

Published by

Living in the Arctic

N/A
4706 followers

More from Polarbear

Colorado State

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs kids' independence bill allowing children to play outside without adult supervision

Colorado has now become the fourth state in the country to pass kids' independence law what was originally dubbed the Free-Range Parenting Law when Utah passed it four years back. Texas and Oklahoma also passed laws allowing kids' independence last year.

Read full story
87 comments
Georgia State

Raccoons, opossums could face year-round hunting season in Georgia to protect turkey eggs

Georgia legislature has passed legislation that would permit the year-round hunting and trapping of raccoons and opossums in order to save a declining wild turkey population. The bill passed the Georgia State House Chamber in February by a 141-17 vote, and it passed the State Senate on March 17 by a 44-10 vote. It is now waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

Buy Back offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in Missouri

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.

Read full story
Delaware State

More than half a million Delaware residents to receive $300 payments this spring

Every Delaware resident who filed a 2020 tax return with the state is expected to receive $300 payments this spring to help them combat inflation. The checks will be sent to more than 600,000 Delawareans and will cost the state $186 million.

Read full story
9 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee to employ goats to help maintain parks from invasive plants

Milwaukee County wants to hire goats to maintain the parks and help eliminate invasive plant species around the county. County Supervisor Jason Haas has successfully appropriated funds for the project after a resolution to use the county’s rainy-day account to pay for goats' maintenance was passed.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Conservation group raises enough funds to secure all hunting rights in order to stop trophy hunting

Raincoast Conservation Foundation has now raised enough funds for the $200,000 down payment needed to secure the commercial hunting tenure for the Southern Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia. The foundation currently holds the hunting rights to more than 14,000-square-miles of the B.C. coast – an area larger than the US State of Maryland.

Read full story
88 comments
Texas State

Scientists plan to deploy killer fungus at selected sites in Texas to fight invasive crazy ants

The tawny crazy ant, also known as the raspberry crazy ant, is an invasive species that was brought to the U.S. from Argentina and Brazil via ships. It was first found in Houston in 2002 and since spread across Texas, driving out native insects and small animals and causing major headaches for homeowners.

Read full story
7 comments

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey's last remaining coal power plants to shut down by May

Atlantic City Electric(ACE) will shutter its last two operational coal-fired power plants in New Jersey by May 31. The move comes as ACE got approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to modify its power purchase agreements (PPAs) and power sales agreements (PSAs) with the last two coal-fired electricity generation units in the state.

Read full story
25 comments
Massachusetts State

Half a million Massachusetts residents to receive $500 payments this week

Nearly 500,000 low-income workers are expected to receive $500 payments this week as part of the Baker-Polito administration’s COVID essential pay program. The payments comprise $250 million of a $460 million program passed by the state Legislature tied to the American Rescue Plan Act.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill mandating personal finance education in high school into law

Florida became the latest state to mandate a financial literacy course for high school graduation. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bill SB 1054 mandating Florida high schoolers to complete a full semester of personal finance education before graduation into law.

Read full story
75 comments
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension instead of gas tax cut

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveiled a proposal to suspend state and local grocery sales taxes for 30 days in an effort to combat rising inflation rates. The state has a 4% tax on food items, specifically, food that’s not served as a ready-to-eat meal. The state defines food and food ingredients as “things you can eat that are consumed for taste and nutritional value. Several local governments in Tennessee charge additional taxes on top of that.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona House committee approved a bill that would ban pet owners from declawing their cats

An Arizona House panel voted to give a 10-3 approval to a bill that would make it illegal to declaw cats. HB 2224 proposes to impose fines on any veterinarian who performs the procedure unless it is for therapeutic purposes. Veterinarians who violate the law could face license suspension and fines up to $1,500.

Read full story
38 comments
Missouri State

Angler Smashes Missouri state record with 140-Pound paddlefish at Lake of the Ozarks

On Friday, March 18, angler Jim Dain landed a 140-pound, 10-ounce paddlefish at the Lake of the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri that bests the current state record of 140-pounds, 9-ounces. Dain's catch is the second state-record fish caught this year after Josh Lawmaster shot an 8-pound, 5-ounce quillback from Table Rock Lake on March 15.

Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Austin landlords increase rent by hundreds of dollars, 40% year on year, the fastest among U.S. metro areas

Rent prices in the city have continued to rise and according to a recent study, Austin, Texas has seen the highest percentage increase in rent prices among all U.S. metro areas.

Read full story
18 comments

U.S. Wildlife Services, a wing under the US Department of Agriculture, killed over 1.75 million animals in 2021

Wildlife Services is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it specializes in killing animals to protect agriculture, human health, and vulnerable species. Since its establishment in 1895, Wildlife Services’ goals and objectives have evolved significantly. At first, the program focused on rodent management and predator control activities. Now the agency also does activities such as bird control nationwide at airports to prevent crashes and feral pig control in the South.

Read full story
24 comments
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville to hold invasive plant bounty program in April, tree of heaven is being included this year

The City of Fayetteville’s invasive plant Bounty Program garnered national attention in the past three years, with many people wishing their own communities would offer such a program.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgians could receive one-time tax credit up to $500 in weeks

Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will provide a one-time tax credit for those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021. The Georgia Department of Revenue will automatically credit the refunds once taxpayers file their 2021 returns, amounting to $250 for single filers, $375 for the head of household, and $500 for married filing jointly.

Read full story
23 comments
Alabama State

Eastern indigo snake, the longest snake native to North America, found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Eastern indigo snakes once thrived throughout the peninsula of Florida into parts of southern Georgia, Alabama, and a small portion of southeast Mississippi. The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss.

Read full story
2 comments

Maryland angler smashes state record with 33-Pound Muskie

Kyle Mullenix, 32, of Hagerstown caught a 33-pound, 49-inch-long muskie while fishing along the banks of the Upper Potomac River on March 2 to break the Maryland record. The fish was officially weighed and certified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. It’s the second time the state-record mark has been topped in the last 5 years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy