Doritos removes 5 chips per bag as shrinkflation is occurring across the country

Last month, the annual inflation rate reached its highest point since January 1982, with the consumer price index increasing 7.9% over last year. Rising labor costs and commodity prices, combined with soaring demand and a container crisis, are among the many reasons for the ongoing inflation crisis.

But instead of charging more for their products, many companies have elected to shrink products while keeping price, so they don’t lose customers to generic brands.

Frito-Lays, who sells the brand Doritos has reduced the weight of its bags from 9.75 oz to 9.25 oz, a reduction of roughly five chips.

Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate says:

Downsizing comes in waves, and it tends to happen during times of increased inflation. Bottom lines are being pinched and there are three basic options: raise the price directly, take a little bit out of the product, or reformulate the product with cheaper ingredients.

Analysts say while five fewer chips don't sound like a lot, savings will add up for the company. Spread over 200 million bags of chips, Frito-Lay will potentially save more than $50 million annually.

Doritos are far from the only common products that have been downsized, products such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to Gatorade to Charmin toilet paper have made size changes to keep costs in control.

