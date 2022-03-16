Invasive ant that can deliver painful sting found in Indiana, the furthest north the Asian needle ant has ventured

Representational image Faris Mohammed

Asian needle ants are native to East Asia, specifically Japan, China, and Korea. The species was accidentally introduced to the United States in the 1920s or 1930s by human travel and commerce activities. Unlike many other invasive species, Asian needle ants can infest homes and as well as outdoor areas.

Asian needle ants can administer a painful, venomous sting that causes an allergic reaction with symptoms including swelling, pain, itching, and nausea.

According to Timothy Gibb, a Purdue University entomologist, the species has now been documented in Indiana for the first time ever, in the Evansville area. Gibb said:

The Asian needle ant is the first ant in Indiana that has a stinger and venom sac. It can be lethal, In most cases, it’s just going to hurt like crazy. The Asian needle ant can infest homes as well as woodland and outdoor areas, putting them in close proximity with people. Because the ant can infest homes, that will increase its ability to survive in Indiana's cold winter temperatures by protecting it from the extreme cold.

Researchers have found that Asian needle ants displace native ants from forests, leading to declines in plants that require ant dispersal of their seeds. Asian needle ants are also an intermediate host of chicken tapeworms in Japan.

