Oklahoma angler catches largest Texas bass weighed in 30 years

Polarbear

Last week, Brodey Davis, who lives in Tuttle, Oklahoma caught a 17.06-pound largemouth bass that is likely to be the biggest bass officially weighed in Texas in the last 30 years. The biggest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas weighed 18.18 pounds and measured 25.50 inches. The record bass was caught on January 2nd, 1992 by Barry St. Clair.

The largemouth bass, caught at O.H. Ivie Lake, east of San Angelo, Texas is a pending lake record and one of the top-10 heaviest bass ever weighed in Texas. Brodey Davis said:

It’s been an unbelievable day. We drove from Oklahoma to specifically fish O.H. Ivie for a double-digit bass. My son Stetson, who is 9, was out of school due to the winter storm that went through Oklahoma earlier this week.

The historic catch was announced by Toyota ShareLunker Program, run by Texas Parks and Wildlife, on Facebook.

His 17.06 pound Legacy Class bass is the pending new lake record for lake O.H. Ivie and one of the top 10 Texas largemouth bass of all time.

The ShareLunker Program is a promotion and enhancement program for Lunker bass fishing in Texas. State biologists collect live bass weighing 13 pounds or more as part of the program.

The world record largemouth bass weighed 22.06 lb which was caught from Montgomery Lake, Georgia, in June 1932.

