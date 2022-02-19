Lawmakers propose plan to give $600 stimulus checks to Oregon families

Representational image MaryByrne

Oregon Democrats reintroduced a bill that would provide a one-time payment of $600 to low-income workers across the state. The bill which is yet to be passed will focus on 260,000 persons who applied for earned income tax credits on their 2020 tax returns.

The proposed bill would take the place of a different plan introduced earlier this session that would have provided workers with payouts of up to $1,000. Now the one-time payments have been brought down to $600 that’s now estimated to cost the state $180 million.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, who introduced the new plan said that the original bill was dropped because forcing workers to apply for the money may cause payments to be delayed until 2023 or 2024.

We know that working and low-wage families need this funding now. We know the cost of living is sky-high, the revenue forecast (last week) told us that. Workers need to be able to afford the rising cost of groceries, prescriptions, childcare, and all of those things. Residents who file taxes with an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), and without a Social Security number, would also qualify for a payment.

Under the new proposal, as long as they applied for the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state filing, taxpayers would receive a check.

