North Carolina Wildlife Commission proposes the opening of new bear sanctuaries to hunting after fifty years

A North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission proposal would allow bear hunting on several bear sanctuaries in Western North Carolina in a move to stabilize the bear population and curtail human-bear interactions. The proposal, if approved will allow bear hunting at three bear sanctuaries, the Pisgah, Panthertown-Bonas Defeat, and Standing Indian Bear Sanctuaries.

The state’s bear population has expanded tenfold in the past 40 years to about 20,000. Two North Carolina bear sanctuaries already allow bear hunting — Mt. Mitchell Bear Sanctuary since 2006, and Daniel Boone Bear Sanctuary since 2009. Hunters killed a record 3,748 bears during the 2020 bear season.

The proposal has brought ire from wildlife advocates, conservation organizations. Executive Director Jason Kimenker of Friends of Panthertown, a bear conservation organization said:

It is a bear sanctuary, it has been a bear sanctuary, and people associate their visit with visiting a wildlife sanctuary. So we would hope that the state will continue to maintain that bear sanctuary as a sanctuary where bears are free from concerns of human predators. We are in support of protecting and maintaining the bear sanctuary for the bears who live here, and we are asking NCWRC to not permit bear hunts in Panthertown-Bonas Defeat Bear Sanctuary.

The commission will receive public comments at a virtual hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022. The Wildlife Commission board will vote on the final regulations during its February meeting.

