Pennsylvania ranks first in the nation for collisions between cars and animals

Pennsylvania has always ranked in the top five states in annual State Farm rankings for the number and risk of animal collisions. During the recent 12-month period between July of 2020 and June of 2021, Pennsylvania drivers had more than 166,404 animal collision claims that were filed, the highest in the country, followed by Michigan. While most collisions are with deer, many other animals followed closely behind such as dogs, cats, farm animals, and rodents.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, dawn and dusk are peak times for deer-related collisions. November is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, according to insurance industry reports, closely followed by October and December.

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said:

Under Pennsylvania law, a crash involving a deer or other wildlife is considered a not-at-fault accident, and insurers cannot add a surcharge to your premium for a deer-related crash. However, this exclusion does not apply if your car does not come in contact with the deer. Vehicle damage from deer-related crashes is handled under a driver's comprehensive coverage.

Nationally, Drivers struck more than 2 million animals during the 12-month period between July of 2020 and June of 2021, a 7.2% increase compared to the previous 12-month period. West Virginia took the top spot while considering the likelihood of hitting an animal, with a 1 in 37 chance. Pennsylvania drivers reportedly have a 1 in 52 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.

