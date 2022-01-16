Federal Agency decides against endangered listing for wildflowers in Colorado and Utah

Representational image sogard

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided that Graham’s beardtongue and White River beardtongue, two rare desert flowers, don’t warrant protections under the Endangered Species Act. The two plants thrive on oil-shale outcrops rich in calcium carbonate, a plant nutrient, in parts of northeast Utah and northwest Colorado.

In 2013, USFWS proposed to protect the White River and Graham’s beardtongues after determining that both the species were susceptible to impacts from energy exploration and development. Subsequently, the agency withdrew proposed protections in 2014 and then later reinstated them following litigation.

The agency said in a news release:

Our evaluation of the current condition of both beardtongues found tens of thousands of individual plants distributed across many populations. The Service evaluated the potential threats of energy exploration and development, as well as the cumulative impacts of livestock grazing, invasive weeds, small population size, and climate change. While some threats have impacted individuals, those threats do not impact the entire species.The Service also projected the impacts to both species under various future energy development scenarios. Even under an unlikely high energy development scenario, the impacts of the threats to these beardtongue species would be limited.

The White River beardtongue is a shrubby plant that grows up to 20 inches tall and produces showy lavender flowers. The Graham's beardtongue is dormant for most of the year when it exists as a small unremarkable basal rosette of leaves and produces a large, pink, and golden flower on stems up to 7 inches tall.