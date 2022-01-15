Ohio proposes to curtail 2022 fall turkey hunting season after a decline in the wild turkey population

Ohio Department of Natural Resources proposed a reduction to the 2022 fall wild turkey hunting season by three weeks. As per the proposal, Ohio’s fall wild turkey season will begin Saturday, October 15, and end Sunday, November 13, a reduction of 21 days compared to the 2021 fall season.

The proposal was given after a meeting of the Ohio Wildlife Council, an eight-member board that approves all of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The Ohio Wildlife Council votes every month on proposed rules and season dates after considering public input.

Earlier, the council had proposed reducing the state limit for the 2022 spring turkey season to one bearded bird down from the current limit of two turkeys.

Wild turkeys were declared extinct from Ohio in 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the Division of Wildlife. The wild turkey population grew and expanded across the state for decades thanks to restoration efforts and habitat improvement. During recent years, below- average reproduction has led to declining wild turkey populations in several areas around the state. Kendra Wecker, Division of Wildlife Chief said:

Wild turkey populations appear to have declined in much of the eastern U.S., including Ohio. The Division of Wildlife, in consultation with the Ohio Wildlife Council, other state wildlife agencies, and our non-government wildlife partners will be examining if further conservation measures are needed to stabilize and improve Ohio’s wild turkey population.

